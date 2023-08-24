Major interstate scheduled to be repaved within the next year; What to know

The project will rehabilitate overpass bridge and pavement in the "heavily traveled section" of I-65 from the Watterson Expressway to I-64.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A major interstate is scheduled to be repaved within the next year.

Officials said progress is being made on the I-65 Central Corridor rehab project with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

According to a news release, the project will rehabilitate overpass bridge and pavement in the "heavily traveled section" of the highway from the Watterson Expressway to I-64.

“We are making progress on a project in one of the most heavily traveled sections of interstate highway in all of Kentucky. It’s critical to many of our leading employers,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “It’s also a 60-year-old system that’s showing its age. It has numerous bridges that need rehabilitation. One of the objectives of this project will be to improve safety and fix deterioration, which in turn will prevent unplanned closures for repairs in years to come.”

Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. was selected as the construction manager and general contractor of the project.

The news release states KYTC plans to rehabilitate at least three bridges on the corridor at an expected cost of $100 million.

Officials said construction is scheduled to start during the current budget year, which runs through June 2024.

