Humana planning for return to office after Labor Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana is planning to have its offices fully operational after Labor Day this year, according to a spokesperson for the company.

In a statement, Humana said,"While our offices have remained open through the pandemic for critical and specific needs, this next step will broaden the options for our employees."

Employees will have the "option to broadly enter the workspace" after Labor Day, the spokesperson said.

Humana is one of Louisville's largest employers with nearly 13,000 employees.

Read the full statement from Humana below:

Our commitment is always to the health and safety of our employees and we remain flexible to their needs. We are working towards and planning to have our offices fully operational after Labor Day and for employees to have the option to broadly enter the workspace starting at that time.

While our offices have remained open through the pandemic for critical and specific needs, this next step will broaden the options for our employees. This decision is based on the needs of the business and our employees along with a data-driven, core set of criteria including community COVID cases, vaccination rates, state and local guidelines and other environmental considerations. We continue to be adaptable because many of our employee’s work from a variety of workplaces through their day.

