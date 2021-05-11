Lynn Family Stadium hosting job fair, looking to fill more than 200 part-time positions

Job alert! The hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and interviews will be conducted at the event.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Soccer season is in full swing in Louisville and Lynn Family Stadium is looking to fill more than 200 part-time positions in a variety of specialties.

The soccer stadium is holding a hiring fair on Thursday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Available positions are in housekeeping, game day groundskeepers, operations technicians, ushers, security, ticket takers, retail workers and concession workers.

Some roles will have job responsibilities for all events held at the stadium, including soccer games, concerts and other events.

Applications will be accepted at the event and interviews will be held there as well. Anyone interested in working at Lynn Family Stadium must be at least 18 years old. If you are unable to attend the hiring event, you can apply for some positions online.

Lynn Family Stadium is located on 350 Adams Street in Louisville, Kentucky. The stadium is home to Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC and is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the region.

The stadium is currently operating under limited capacity due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

