LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Harrision Memorial Health in Cynthiana, Kentucky say the state’s first coronavirus patient didn’t meet the criteria for testing.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Public Health contacted the hospital after the patient was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Friday. The patient was recently treated at the hospital.

Hospital officials said COVID-19 screenings have been in place since early January as mandated by the Centers for Disease Control. They say all patients at all points of entry are screened for the potential risk.

The patient had flu-like symptoms and didn’t meet KDPH’s health screening. The hospital treated the patient, but those symptoms never subsided. Further testing was conducted after the patient returned to the hospital.

The KDPH was notified and they determined the patient didn’t qualify for coronavirus testing. Clinicians made the determination to admit the patient to the hospital due to their condition and they were placed in a negative pressure isolation room.

The patient was then taken to the University of Kentucky's Chandler Hospital in Lexington. They were in serious condition but improving, the governor said during a press conference Saturday.

Hospital officials say when they were alerted of that case, they discussed cautionary measures for patients and staff, according to a news release.

Staff members who had contact with the patient were evaluated and officials say they haven’t had anyone show signs of symptoms. The hospital says they are taking precautionary measures to ensure patient safety.

State officials are stressing to the public not to panic but prepare. They do expect more cases but the risk for Kentuckians is low, according to Governor Beshear.

