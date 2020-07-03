FRANKFORT, Ky. — As the first case of coronavirus has surfaced in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear has signed an executive order prohibiting price gouging.

He’s urging Kentuckians to report information to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline.

“Our consumer protection hotline exists to ensure that Kentuckians are not harmed by predatory pricing,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement. “We will not tolerate businesses or individuals taking advantage of our citizens, and I encourage Kentuckians to immediately contact the hotline if they encounter suspected price gouging.”

The first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) was confirmed on Friday and Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency to help the state respond.

If you suspect price gouging, you are asked to call (888) 432-9257.

Here are some best health practices to consider:

Get a flu shot from your Local Health Department or your family provider.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Click here to watch videos on proper handwashing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then properly dispose of it.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

