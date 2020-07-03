LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky state officials confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the state Friday. Today, Governor Andy Beshear along with health officials and leadership from Harrison Co. provided an update on the confirmed case.

Beshear confirmed that the person with COVID-19 lives in Harrison County and is currently receiving treatment at University of Kentucky's Chandler Hospital in Lexington.

The patient was first treated at Harrison Memorial Hospital and was in serious condition but they are improving, the governor said.

"At this point, we expect more cases of the coronavirus to be confirmed in the state of Kentucky," said Beshear. "We believe likely we'll have additional cases in Harrison County."

Beshear advises residents in Harrison Co. and across the Commonwealth to not panic and instead be prepared.

Beshear said schools will be closed in the county for several days, and nursing homes are recommended to close to visitors in the coming days. Beshear believes these steps are preventative for potential spread of the virus.

The risk for Kentuckains to contract the virus is still low, the governor said.

"It's absolutely essential people remain calm. We're going to get through this. We've gotten through things just like this and even worse in the past," said Dr. Steven Stack, public health commissioner, Cabinet for Health and Family Services. "We'll all be okay when we get to the other end of this."

Stack urged Kentuckians to visit kycovid19.ky.gov for resources about the virus and CDC guidance. Additionally, the website will update with the latest information from the state about coronavirus.

Beshear reassured that the state is ready to combat the virus and said that the state lab is up and tests related to coronavirus are being processed in a matter of hours.

"We have one confirmed case in Kentucky, while we believe we'll have more. 19,000 cases of flu, puts it into context," Beshear said.

The governor said the state will be transparent on giving information to the public on updates about the virus.

"I understand people are scared, I do. I want them to feel confident in the local response and the state response. We will get through this, even though we will see other cases," Beshear said.

