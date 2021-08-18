Honor Flight Bluegrass: Recruit a veteran for this year's only flight

Applications for World War Two, Korean and Vietnam War veterans are needed by Tuesday, Sept. 7.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you know a veteran who would love a seat on this year's only Honor Flight Bluegrass, the deadline to apply is approaching.

The team is working diligently to get wheels up on Oct. 20, ensuring the day-long trip to Washington D.C. will be as safe as possible. Applications for World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans are needed by Tuesday, Sept. 7.

COVID-19 suspended Honor Flights at the beginning of last year — leaving many local heroes without a chance to see their memorials before they died.

Honor Flight Bluegrass said "time is of the essence" to get as many on board this all-expense paid trip veterans deserve. People can apply online or over the phone at (888) 998-1941.

