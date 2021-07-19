Residents speak out against non-existent plan for a homeless shelter in Hillview

The mayor and city council members repeatedly said there is no plan for a homeless shelter in Hillview. Still, residents expressed their concerns.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are several people living off the streets in and around Hillview.

Police Chief William Mahoney said he knows of at least six of those people. "I feel that there are more," he said. "But, those six I have personally spoken with myself."

Mayor Jim Eadens witnessed it walking into work Monday. "One of our young men, 20 years old, was sleeping on the sidewalk," Eadens said. The mayor brought the man inside and offered him a place to shower.

Recently, Eadens has been pushing for a larger solution.

The city recently acquired the old Save-a-lot building at 1191 Hillview Blvd. He said he brainstormed how to use the space with the city council, suggesting a resource center, extra space for the police department, and yes, a homeless shelter.

Council members have since clarified that they have no plan to make the location a shelter. Though, they have decided to set aside half of it for law enforcement. Anything else is undecided, though some members said they would like to create a resource center with space for people who are disabled.

"Then you just got a few bad apples that want to throw stones at everyone and get stuff started," Council Member Randall Hill said.

Facebook posts started claiming the city is planning to bring in a homeless shelter and opponents started showed up to the city council meeting.

One woman pleaded, "Don't have it in the middle of a community that little league is practicing out in the field next to it and cheerleaders are in the front."

Rob Cook, who council members said does not live in Hillview, spoke directly to the mayor, "You were quoted saying Hillview needed a homeless shelter." He was citing a February article that Mayor Eadens said likely reported on the minutes of a previous meeting. Mayor Eadens clarified that he had no official plan or intent to bring a shelter to Hillview. Instead, he said, he was trying to find ways to help struggling neighbors.

Once council member clarified that any decision regarding the property will come from a council vote, and not solely the mayor.

