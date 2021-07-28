City of Louisville to resume clearing homeless camps

Officials also shared a four-phase plan for addressing the city's homelessness as Louisville resumes clearing homeless camps.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City leaders announced Louisville will resume clearing homeless encampments after a pause during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vincent James, Louisville Metro's chief of community building, said the city will likely resume risk assessments of encampments this week, and begin posting 21-day notices of clearing encampments "when warranted due to health and/or safety concerns."

In March, city officials said camps near Wayside Christian Mission and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport would be cleaned but not cleared out as the city followed the CDC's shelter-in-place guidelines.

The CDC said, "Clearing encampments can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers. This increases the potential for infectious disease spread."

"During the height of the COVID pandemic, the city observed shelter-in-place guidelines — cleaning but not clearing, in order to mitigate the spread of the virus and to help facilitate the distribution of vaccines," the city said. "Since then, conditions at several camps have deteriorated, creating health and safety concerns."

Officials said the Metro Core Assessment team will join with nonprofit and volunteer outreach groups to address concerns at specific camps and connect residents with supportive services.

James also shared a four-phase plan for addressing the city's homelessness, including:

A new initiative that establishes and manages an area that would provide a "Safe Space Outdoors," including wrap-around services designed to help people experiencing homelessness find sustainable housing;

A transitional housing effort, possibly in a hotel setting, that would offer a quick transition to indoor housing;

More permanent supportive housing options developed in partnership with service providers and

Increased funding for affordable housing.

"Our intention anytime we encounter a person experiencing homelessness is to get them off the street, into a shelter and on a path to permanent, supportive housing," James said. "But there is no one-size-fits-all solution."

Mayor Greg Fischer’s team, in partnership with Metro Council, is asking both the advocates and business leaders for their input and support as they begin implementing the four-phase plan, starting with the safe outdoor space initiative.

