HISA to issue Churchill Downs findings, recommendations Tuesday following numerous horse deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) will release findings and recommendations Tuesday from its investigation into numerous horse deaths at Churchill Downs.

Twelve horses died at the racetrack between March and May 2023, including two that were on the 149th Kentucky Derby undercard.

In early June, racing was paused at Churchill Downs and the remainder of the spring-summer meet was moved to Ellis Park in Henderson.

A report will be released at 10 a.m. Tuesday with a news conference to follow at 12:15 p.m. You can watch that news conference with HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus and racetrack safety committee chairwoman Susan Stover on WHAS11.com, WHAS11+ or on our YouTube channel.

Officials have not been able to establish a discernable pattern for the uptick in deaths at Churchill Downs.

In late June, track equine medical director Dr. William Farmer called the tragedies a "head-scratcher." He pointed out that nothing concerning was discovered at Churchill’s track and the necropsies on the horses so far haven’t helped connect the dots.

He also said the inconsistencies of each death made the investigation that much harder, including varying injuries and causes.

In 2019, Farmer worked the California Horse Racing Board’s southern circuit, which included Santa Anita Park. That year 42 horses died at the track, but he said the leg injuries were overwhelmingly identical, right down to the same broken bone.

