Street closures announced for Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer is hosting his last Hike, Bike and Paddle as Louisville mayor on Memorial Day.

Thousands of people from across Kentuckiana head to Waterfront Park early to hike in the area, bike along a 13-mile route or get in the water and do some paddling.

The Hike, Bike and Paddle begins at 9 a.m.

If you are one of 2,000 people who make it early, you get a free Hike, Bike and Paddle t-shirt.

Activities like yoga will be held on the Great Lawn after the hiking, biking and paddling.

If you’re traveling around the city, some streets will have limited access or no parking during the event.

4 am - 1 pm

River Road from Frankfort Avenue to East Witherspoon Street

Preston Street from East Witherspoon Street to Market Street

Market Street from Preston Street to Southwestern Parkway

Southwestern Parkway from Market Street to Shawnee Park Road

Shawnee Park Road from Southwestern Parkway to Shawnee Crossroads

Shawnee Crossroads from Shawnee Park Road through Shawnee Park Road loop

No Parking

