'I understand what our children are faced with': First look into Louisville's Youth Transitional Center

The center will provide a space for juveniles as they await a decision from the court. Its director said she wants them to feel welcomed and to leave empowered.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A not-so-new center is opening Sunday in Louisville, but with a new purpose.

The old juvenile jail is now the Youth Transitional Center and it won't house young people long-term but will provide a space for them as they await a decision from the court.

With the facility closed for the last two years, Louisville Metro Police officers, already stretched thin, had to stay with kids and teens for hours.

Youth Transitional Services Director Endora Davis said the center will allow LMPD officers to bring young people to the facility while a court-designated worker (CDW) assesses them.

She expects officers to be able to be back on the street within five to 10 minutes.



WHAS11 toured the facility Friday afternoon, along with Metro Councilmember Nicole George, Metro Council President David James and Mayor Greg Fischer.

Davis said she wants the youth to feel welcomed.

"[The] first thing I want them to say is that I was safe and I also want them to feel like I was informed, and then I want them to feel just a little bit of love,” Davis said.

She said first the youth are screened. From there, Davis said they can wait comfortably, and will be provided with food and water.

"We provided a television for them. You can see we've got resources,” Davis said while giving a tour of the ‘day room.’ “Just trying to make this a comfortable space and not a scary space."

James said having everything here in one spot is good for the children and for the city.

Finally, if a CDW assesses the young person can leave, Davis said a parent or guardian will pick them up in a back room full of resources aimed to keep them out of trouble.

With the rise of youth homicides in Louisville, officials hope this steers them onto the right path.

"If it gets to the point where they're coming through our transitional services here, that pathway forward needs to be real clear to that young person,” Fischer said.

Davis said she is a mom and grandma, so she understands what the children are faced with.

“Just being able to work with juveniles is a different love, to be able to offer them services and giving them the opportunity to make that second chance," said Davis.

During the tour, George said she’s also impressed and also offered suggestions on how to improve. One example, she said, was bringing in professionals to talk to families before they are released.

It’s something Davis said she’s open to, along with other suggestions.

There is also a survey that families can fill out before leaving.

Davis said she has a staff of 24 workers ready to go, including eight sworn court process officers and nine officers to handle transportation.

The center will open Sunday at 11 p.m.

