Here's who's considered essential workers in Kentucky's Phase 1 vaccination plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 60,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have already been administered in Kentucky as of Tuesday, but there is still a long way to go.

Governor Andy Beshear announced a third group in phase 1 Monday. Healthcare workers and long term care residents are already getting shots, then comes first responders, everyone over 70 and those working at K-12 schools. The remaining essential workers will get their shots in phase 1C.

U.S. Postal service workers, public transit, corrections, grocery store workers, legal and media are some that fall under the essential worker category. For the full list click here.

Emilie Blanton is a teacher at Southern High School. She calls being vaccinated her "moral obligation."

"One of my core beliefs is that we should all take care of each other and to me that means taking the vaccine because I am capable of it," Blanton said. "I teach in a high school so some of my students are still essential workers my students are still working at Kroger they're still working at pharmacies, they're still working at fast food restaurants."

Tyra Walker is an ECE resource teacher at Roosevelt Perry Elementary. She is also a worker at a Kroger grocery store, but she is hesitant about the vaccination and wants to wait and see before getting her shot.

"I'm very inquisitive – I'm going to have a question, I'm going to have a follow-up question and probably another follow-up question especially when it comes to my health," Walker said. "I want to be back in the classroom, I miss hugging my students I miss just having that face to face in-person teaching and learning with my kid but still what is that going to look like when we get back to the classroom?"

Governor Beshear says he wants to speed up the process of the first phase so his goal is to administer 90% of a vaccine shipment received in state within seven days of arrival.

