Fischer: Louisville's 'logical' approach to COVID-19 vaccine working well

Mayor Fischer and Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer announced members of task force dedicated to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer said Louisville's goal is to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible, making sure to vaccinate a majority of the population as quickly as officials can.

Right now, Metro Louisville is in tier 1A of vaccination plans, meaning only health care workers have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Fischer said the city is going at the right pace, saying he hopes to make it to tier 1B by Feb. 1.

"We've approached it here in Louisville with a real methodical, kind of prioritized approach, so that there's not going to be this craziness when people come to get the vaccine," Fischer said.

One of those ways is a new drive-thru mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena. Louisville Metro Public Health expects to vaccinate 1,000 health care workers this week alone.

Fischer and Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer announced members of task force dedicated to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday morning. The group includes representatives from hospital centers, pharmacies, medical advisers and community partners.

"Our approach is to build the infrastructure to get everyone to step up to the table and be part of this community-wide vaccination solution so that we’re never in a position where there are more vaccines than our ability to deliver them," said task force co-chair William Altman with Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness.

Fischer said it is expected that things can change as more vaccines are distributed and the supply chain becomes more understandable.

Additionally, the mayor said he's hoping Louisville Metro Government can work with local politicians as the Kentucky General Assembly begins. Fischer said they are hoping to grant subpoena power to the new civilian review board to have a "broader community dialogue about the relationship between the city and the police department."

Fischer also listed increased funding for affordable housing, increased minimum wage and officer wellness programs in 2021.

"We'll work with the general assembly and the governor and hopefully we'll be able to make progress on some of those," Fischer said.

When asked about the termination process for two LMPD officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case, Fischer said state law prohibits his from talking about any part of the disciplinary process.

