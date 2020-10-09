Farm-to-table restaurant closing after nearly 10 years in NuLu

The owners of Harvest on E. Market St. said owning a restaurant and making a profit during the coronavirus pandemic was 'largely impossible.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Harvest is closing this weekend in Louisville, according to a Facebook post written by owners Jim McArthur, Peter Kuhl and Patrick Kuhl. After nearly 10 years of operation in NuLu, the restaurant will serve its final meal on Sunday, Sept. 13.

“Friends, it is with a heavy heart that we, the owners of Harvest, share some sad news,” the post said.

The owners of Harvest said they opened the restaurant during a time when farm-to-table was a “fairly radical idea in Louisville’s restaurant scene.” From the start, their mission was to make sure that 80% of the food they served came from local suppliers, within 100 miles of the city.

The owners said they’ve worked with nearly 100 different suppliers since they opened in 2011.

“We’re proud to have played a role in [the “farm-to-table”] movement because it served to elevate farms and the farmers who run them tirelessly, and for the chefs who dedicated themselves to the work of sourcing from so many suppliers when calling one or two foodservice distributors would have been so much easier,” they said in the Facebook post.

Harvest is just one of many local restaurants that has closed during the coronavirus pandemic. The owners mentioned the struggles of the virus in their Facebook post, saying that operating a restaurant and making a profit during these times is “largely impossible.”

“It has been an emotionally challenging year, and to have to write this letter announcing our closure only worsens it for us,” the post said.

Harvest is listed as the top farm-to-table restaurant in Louisville on Yelp.com. In 2012, the restaurant was nominated as a semi-finalist in the James Beard Award for ‘Best New Restaurant’.

Until its closure on Sunday, Harvest is offering both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as online ordering for curbside or carryout. The restaurant is located on 624 E Market Street in Louisville.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.