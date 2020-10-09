Kroger hoping to fill more than 300 job positions during hiring event

Starting wages for new employees ranges from $10.50 to $12.25 an hour with pay increases in six or 12 months.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for work? Kroger wants to hire hundreds of people in the Kentucky area. The grocery store is hosting a hiring event at select locations on Saturday.

According to a press release, there are more than 300 open positions that Kroger is hoping to fill through the event. Erin Grant, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Louisville division, said there are a variety of positions available in every department including front end, deli and pickup.

The hiring event will be held on Sept. 12 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kroger locations in Louisville, Lexington, Mt. Washington and Georgetown. Interested applicants can apply online, then visit a participating store for the hiring event on Saturday.

The press release said starting wages for new employees range from $10.50 to $12.25 an hour with pay increases in six or 12 months. For students, the company offers tuition reimbursement up to $3,500 after six months of employment and there are extra incentives for overnight workers. Employees also receive discounts on groceries.

These are the participating locations for the Sept. 12 hiring event:

2219 Holiday Manor – Louisville

2440 Bardstown Road – Louisville

9080 Taylorsville Road – Louisville

9440 Brownsboro Road – Louisville

12611 Taylorsville Road, Suite 102 – Louisville

1265 Goss Avenue – Louisville

9501 Westport Road – Louisville

12501 Shelbyville Road – Middletown

291 N Hubbards Lane, Suite 130 – St. Matthews

5929 Timber Ridge Drive – Prospect

234 Eastbrooke Parkway – Mt. Washington

3101 Richmond Road – Lexington

3175 Beaumont Centre Circle – Lexington

704 Euclid Avenue – Lexington

106 Marketplace Circle – Georgetown

