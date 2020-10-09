Kroger hoping to fill more than 300 job positions during hiring event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for work? Kroger wants to hire hundreds of people in the Kentucky area. The grocery store is hosting a hiring event at select locations on Saturday.
According to a press release, there are more than 300 open positions that Kroger is hoping to fill through the event. Erin Grant, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Louisville division, said there are a variety of positions available in every department including front end, deli and pickup.
The hiring event will be held on Sept. 12 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kroger locations in Louisville, Lexington, Mt. Washington and Georgetown. Interested applicants can apply online, then visit a participating store for the hiring event on Saturday.
The press release said starting wages for new employees range from $10.50 to $12.25 an hour with pay increases in six or 12 months. For students, the company offers tuition reimbursement up to $3,500 after six months of employment and there are extra incentives for overnight workers. Employees also receive discounts on groceries.
These are the participating locations for the Sept. 12 hiring event:
- 2219 Holiday Manor – Louisville
- 2440 Bardstown Road – Louisville
- 9080 Taylorsville Road – Louisville
- 9440 Brownsboro Road – Louisville
- 12611 Taylorsville Road, Suite 102 – Louisville
- 1265 Goss Avenue – Louisville
- 9501 Westport Road – Louisville
- 12501 Shelbyville Road – Middletown
- 291 N Hubbards Lane, Suite 130 – St. Matthews
- 5929 Timber Ridge Drive – Prospect
- 234 Eastbrooke Parkway – Mt. Washington
- 3101 Richmond Road – Lexington
- 3175 Beaumont Centre Circle – Lexington
- 704 Euclid Avenue – Lexington
- 106 Marketplace Circle – Georgetown
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.