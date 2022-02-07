Hamilton musical returning to Louisville

Tickets go on sale on February 14th for the award-winning musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ever-so-popular Broadway musical Hamilton is coming to Louisville in June, and tickets are going on sale soon.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and PNC Broadway in Louisville announced Monday that single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public on Monday, February 14 at 10:00 am.

You can buy them online on either the Kentucky Performing Arts website or on Ticket Master. Tickets will be available for performances June 7-19.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 9 tickets per account. Ticket prices will range from $59 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances.

There will also be a lottery for 40, $10 seats for all performances. Details for that will be announced closer to the event date.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score from Lin-Manuel Miranda that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, it has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and turned it into a revolutionary blend of history and art.

The musical is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography on Alexander Hamilton.

It has won 11 Tony's, 7 Olivier Awards, a Grammy for best musical theatre album, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The musical, coming to the Kentucky Center, will be produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

