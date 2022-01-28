Kentucky Derby Festival announces official artist for 2022

Kacy Jackson founded The Art of Kacy in 2017 and has made creative contributions from small paintings to large murals. His styles can be found throughout Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local artist Kacy Jackson is known for his colorful murals around the community and the United States.

Jackson is also known as the official postal artist of the 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival according to their press release.

Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEP Matt Gibson said, “Kacy’s uplifting style and his work to connect people through his art inspired us and aligns with our own mission of bringing the community together.”

Jackson founded The Art of Kacy in 2017 and has made creative contributions from small paintings to large murals. His styles can be found throughout Louisville and the country the release says.

“My parents inspired me as a child watching them engage in art as a hobby and I want to do the same with my work,” said Jackson. “Being selected the Derby Festival Poster Artist gives me the opportunity to represent the community on a whole new level and at a special time for our city.”

Check out the website to buy tickets for the poster unveiling in March, and to see the complete lineup of the Kentucky Derby Festival.

