Black History Month: Where to find cultural events in Louisville

Looking to connect with community and culture while celebrating Black History? This is where you can find the latest happenings in Louisville and southern Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If there’s anything to know about Louisville, it’s the rich history of African Americans and their contributions to the city and surrounding areas.

For Black History Month, there will be various events held to celebrate African American culture.

WHAS11 has put together a list of events and places you can visit to enjoy some great American history.

If you have an event you would like to add, email us at web@whas11.com.

WHAT: Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus Black History Celebration; this celebration is honoring the life of the late Darryl T. Owens. Gov. Andy Beshear will be speaking.

WHERE: Kentucky Capitol Rotunda, Frankfort

WHEN: Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m.

There will be an online event called "Onward and Upward: A Celebration of HBCU's" following the Capitol celebration.

_____

WHAT: West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation; This guided tour explores the 9th Street Divide and the issues race, redlining and segregation plays a role in the city.

WHERE: Frazier Museum

WHEN: Tours are offered daily and those who participate can get $5 off a West of Ninth shirt while supplies last.

_____

WHAT: The Unfiltered Truth Collection will offer the experience of telling the untold stories of Louisville’s Black history makers. These different exhibits will allow visitors to journey to the past to hear these stories of Louisvillians who helped move the city forward.

Roots 101 African American Museum: “The Sankofa Experience” - Black history, culture, and art comes to life in this narrated tour of the Black journey from an African King through the social justice movement of today. Offered Feb. 4 and 18 at 8pm and Feb. 5 and 19 at 3pm as well as Feb. 27 at 4pm.

Frazier History Museum: “Black Americans in Bourbon” - A narrated tour exploring the unheard stories about the significant contributions of African Americans to the history of bourbon making. Offered Feb 5, 12 and 26 at 3:30pm and Feb. 19 at 2pm as well as every Saturday in March at 3:30pm.

﻿Kentucky Derby Museum: “Black Heritage in Racing Tour” - A weekly walking tour focusing on the legacy of African Americans in the Thoroughbred industry and their influence on the Kentucky Derby. Offered Saturdays at 1pm.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory: “The Best Black Baseball Team You’ve Never Heard Of” – Focuses on the Louisville Unions and how they dominated in the face of racism - defeating their opponents, including white teams. Offered Saturdays in February and March at 11am, 1pm and 2pm with general admission ticket purchase.

To check out more specifics and other tours, click here for info.

____

WHAT: The special promotion encourages Kentucky and Indiana residents to visit and explore attractions close to home because the winter season keeps many indoors. When visiting these locations, you must mention “$5 off February” and show proof of residency in Kentucky or Indiana (such as a driver’s license or alternate I.D.) while purchasing admission tickets or other $5 off incentives.

Muhammad Ali Center

Truth Be Told: The Policies that Impacted Black Lives

Lasts until Feb. 27

While you’re there, check out the award-winning exhibits!

Hours: Wed-Sunday Noon to 5 p.m.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

Offering $5 off regular adult admission prices.

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frazier History Museum

Offering $5 off regular adult admission prices, the Frazier Museum, is also part of the Unfiltered Truth Collection and will be offering their UTC program, Black Americans in Bourbon at no extra charge on Saturdays. www.Fraziermuseum.org

21c Museum Hotel/Proof on Main

Galleries are free to visit and open 24/7

Kentucky/Indiana residents can get $5 off a purchase of $25 or more at Proof on Main and in the Museum’s gift shop. Click here for more info.

KMAC Museum

During $5 Off February, KMAC Museum is pleased to offer visitors $5 off in the KMAC Shop with a purchase of $25 or more, or a $5 discount in the KMAC Cafe with a purchase of $10 or more. Open Wed.-Sat. 10am-5pm. www.kmacmuseum.org.

Kentucky Performing Arts

$5 off select seats at the following performances:

Feb. 16

Brown Theater

7:30 p.m.

Feb. 26

Bomhard Theater

8:00 p.m.

Feb. 28

Whitney Hall

7:30 p.m.

For more information and how to access this discount, click here and use the code FIVEFEB at checkout.

SOUTHERN INDIANA

FLOYD COUNTY

WHAT: The Town Clock Church Underground Railroad tour

WHERE: 300 E Main St,

WHEN: The group has postponed their one-day tour set for Feb. 5. However, those who are still interested in this piece of Indiana history can click here for a virtual tour.

CLARK COUNTY

WHAT: Tracing African American Ancestors in Indiana and Kentucky

Jeffersonville Township Public Library's Genealogy and local history librarian, Diane Stepro, will describe her quest to find her daughter's African American ancestors in Indiana and Kentucky. This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons.

WHERE: Clarksville Library, Meeting Room A

WHEN: Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

______

WHAT: African American History and Ancestry in Clark and Floyd Counties

This discussion will feature highlights of the library’s online tour of “At Freedom’s Gate: African Americans Settling in Clark County.

Photojournalist Larry Basham will hold a discussion of his documentary, Waystation to Freedom, which covers the Underground Railroad’s Town Clock Church in New Albany.

A question and answer session will follow.

WHERE: Jeffersonville Township Public Library, North Program Room

WHEN: Feb. 26 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.





►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.