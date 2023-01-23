Officials: Gun seized from student at Eastern High School

Eastern High School is on heightened security after a gun fell out of a student's backpack during a fight.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two schools in Louisville were under heightened security after a gun was found in a student's possession on Monday morning.

Eastern High School officials sent a letter to families, saying a gun fell out of a student's backpack during a fight in the cafeteria.

The gun was immediately secured and school officials called Louisville Metro Police and JCPS Police.

Eastern High School Principal Heather Orman said she requested additional security for the rest of the day and heightened the security level.

The student who brought the gun to Eastern, and those involved in the cafeteria fight, will be disciplined according to the student handbook, according to the letter.

Just a three-minute drive from Eastern High School, Hite Elementary School also heightened their security, however, officials have since lowered their security level when police told them Eastern's situation was "under control."

Letter sent to Eastern families:

January 23, 2023

Dear Eastern High School Families,

The safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority. I’m writing to ensure you have accurate information about a situation impacting our school today.

During a fight in the cafeteria, a gun fell out of a student’s backpack and slid across the cafeteria floor. The gun was immediately secured and we called LMPD, JCPS Police, and raised our security level.

I have requested additional security at our school for the rest of the day and we will remain at a heightened security level.

While no one was physically hurt, we understand this situation can be traumatic. Our school mental health team is available for any students who would like to talk about what happened.

The student who brought the gun to school and those involved in the fight will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. Please review this handbook with your student and continue the school safety conversation with your student(s):

No weapon should ever be brought to school or on a school bus.

If you see something, say something.

Directly contact a teacher, counselor, or administrator when a school-related concern arises that requires intervention or assistance.

Report any rumors or information about an unsafe situation or behavior to an adult.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me through the school office at 502-485-8243.

Sincerely,

Dr. Heather Orman

Principal

