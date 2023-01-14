Kentucky legislator files bills to expand gun rights

Representative Savannah Maddox filed two bills; the first would lower the legal age of having a concealed carry license from 21 years old to 18 years old.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bills to expand gun rights in Kentucky have been filed in the house.

The second bill, House Bill 138, would work to abolish "gun-free zones."

This would allow those with concealed carry permits to bring a concealed deadly weapon into government buildings, colleges and even grade schools.

When asked about the bills, Gov. Andy Beshear said this is a direction the state shouldn't be going.

"While I strongly believe in the Second Amendment, there are certain areas like our public schools, that it is appropriate not to allow weapons and concealed weapons, specifically," he said. "That's why I also believe that each we got to work to get a school resource officer in each of our public schools trained and ready to ensure that the worst fear that we have as parents never happens."

WHAS11 reached out to Maddox for comment but haven't heard back as of this writing.

However, one of her platforms while running for office was abolishing gun-free zones.

"Our 2nd Amendment rights are constantly on the brink of being jeopardized by liberal activists and those who would willfully misinterpret the Constitution. It is imperative that all efforts be made on the state and federal level to preserve and protect our God-given right to keep and bear arms," she says on her website.

