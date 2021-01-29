1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on Greenbelt Hwy

Witnesses told police a driver running a traffic light crashed into another car at the intersection of Greenbelt and Lower Hunters Trace..

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The intersection of Greenbelt Hwy and Lower Hunters Trace will be closed for up to two hours after a fatal crash at 5 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses told LMPD a person driving a Dodge Charger southbound on Greenbelt Hwy. ran a traffic light, hitting a Hyundai traveling eastbound on Lower Hunters Trace. The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD said the driver of the Dodge was taken to UofL Hospital, but is expected to recover. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

