2 families displaced after fire in Portland neighborhood

No one was injured as crews spent less than 25 minutes controlling a fire that spread from a vacant house to nearby homes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two families have been displaced after a structure fire in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said crews were dispatched to a fire at a two-story camelback home on the 2500 block of Griffiths Avenue at around 4 a.m. Friday.

Though the home was vacant, Cooper said the fire extended to two nearby homes. All occupants exited before crews arrived.

It took 28 firefighters less than 25 minutes to control the fire. The main building was destroyed, while the nearby homes sustained significant damage. No one was injured in the fire.

LFD arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

