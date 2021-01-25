Crash involving train, semi causes delays in Crestwood

The crash happened on Highway 146. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A crash between a semi and train caused traffic delays on La Grange Road Monday morning, Oldham County Central Dispatch reported.

The semi was carrying parts to the Kentucky Truck Plant at around 8:30 a.m. when the crash happened. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

In a Facebook post, Oldham County Central Dispatch said only one lane of Highway 146 near Railroad Ave. is open, and additional lane closures are expected throughout the morning as crews clear the scene.

Those who work and live near the track said trucks get stuck near the railroad because they cannot clear the incline. Jerry Nauert with Oldham County Emergency Management said there is a sign warning trucks may get stuck. Nauert said there is a gravel lot trucks can turn into if they see the signs and need to turn around.

"Trucks can't make it, they just can't," Nauert said.

Nauert said his concern is any hazardous materials that could be on a train or truck. He said he wants a way to regulate which vehicles can cross, but said the state road is ultimately up to KYTC.

WHAS11 has reached out to KYTC, CSX and Oldham County's judge executive about the crash and possible issues with the track.

