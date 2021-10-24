1 dead in crash on Greenbelt Highway in southwest Jefferson County

Metro Police said a motorcycle collided with a car near the intersection of Greenbelt Highway and Raggard Road Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist is dead, and another person has been injured following a southwest Jefferson County crash.

Metro Police Third Division officer responded to the scene at Greenbelt Highway and Raggard Road, not too far from the Walmart around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the motorcycle was traveling northbound on the Greenbelt Highway when it struck a car headed southbound attempting to make a left turn on Raggard Road.

That motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

The passenger in the car was taken to University Hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.