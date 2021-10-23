LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Russell neighborhood

Police said a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the 3100 block of Elliott Avenue. He later died in the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a fatal early morning shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to the 3100 block of Elliott Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Once on the scene, LMPD located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. He has yet to be identified.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is still investigating and there are no suspects in the matter.

Anyone with information may call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or report online.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.