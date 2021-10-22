Police investigating fatal head-on collision in Elizabethtown

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on KY 210. A man and woman were dead on the scene and a child was taken to the hospital.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A fatal crash in Elizabethtown left two dead and a child was transported to the hospital. According to Hardin County Sheriff John Ward, the crash happened on Kentucky Route 210 near the Elizabethtown Country Club around 4:35 p.m. Friday.

Police said a car with three people was driving eastbound to Hodgenville while a car with one person was driving towards Elizabethtown. At some point, there was a head-on collision between the two cars.

A man and woman inside the car with three people were pronounced dead at the scene and the third occupant, a child, was transported to Norton Children's Hospital. Ward said the child was in critical but stable condition.

The occupant of the car headed to Elizabethtown was flown to Baptist Health Hardin.

It is unclear at this time what led to the crash, police remain on the scene. The victims have yet to be identified.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.