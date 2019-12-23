FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear is canceling the Medicaid contracts former Governor Bevin approved right before he left office.



Beshear made the announcement Monday in Frankfort.

The Governor says Passport Health, one of the providers left out of the initial five contracts, will now be able to apply during a re-bidding process for the $8 billion worth of contracts.

"We have got to make sure that we do this right. but let me be clear this decision has nothing to do with who won and who lost in the initial process. the rebidding will be fair. no one is guaranteed a contract," Beshear said.

Beshear says any interested organizations can apply.

The re-bidding process will begin in January and is expected to finish by April.

