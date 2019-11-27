LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has not selected Passport Health Plan for Medicaid managed contracts next contract period, announcing five other insurers will provide services starting July 1, 2020.

Aetna Better Health of Kentucky, Humana Health Plan, Inc., Molina Healthcare of Kentucky, UnitedHealthcare DBA UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kentucky, and WellCare Health Insurance of Kentucky were selected for Medicaid managed contracts.

WellCare was awarded the contract to serve all children in Kentucky’s foster care system, including some who have been adopted from foster care and those committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice system.

Passport Health Plan has provided Medicaid managed care services in Kentucky since 1997 and serves more than 300,000 members statewide. CEO Scott Bowers said the company will protest the state's decision and continue to provide services with no changes to member benefits until its Medicaid membership expires June 30.

“We are deeply disappointed in this decision, having been a committed partner to the state and an organization that has been dedicated to improving Kentuckians’ health and well-being for more than 20 years, with demonstrable results,” Bowers said.

In May 2019, Passport announced plans for Evolent Health to acquire a 70% majority ownership interest in the company after leaders said it was in danger of going out of business.

Passport had to halt construction on its West Louisville headquarters earlier in the year as it sought relief from a reduction in reimbursement rates that impacted Medicaid beneficiaries in the Louisville area, where the majority of Passport’s members reside.

RELATED: Beshear approves sale of Passport Health

RELATED: Passport Health Plan postpones construction on new West Louisville HQ

While Evolent had majority ownership, the remaining 30% ownership interest is held by Passport's previous provider sponsors, including the University of Louisville.

John Karman III, UofL's director of media relations, said the school was disappointed in the decision not to award Password a new contract.

“UofL is proud of its longstanding relationship with Passport and supports its decision to challenge the outcome of the evaluation and award process for this contract.”

Medicaid beneficiaries who have questions should call member services at 1-800-635-2570. Anyone who wants to learn more about SKY can email KentuckySky@ky.gov.

RELATED: Evolent Health sued over Passport deal

RELATED: Yarmuth, Fischer and city leaders discuss future of Passport Health Plan

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.