FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – The sale of Passport Health Plan is now one step closer to completion... as it gets the approval from Attorney General Andy Beshear.

In May, Evolent Health announced it would purchase the non-profit after Medicaid reimbursement rate reductions hurt Passport's finances.

Passport actually had to stop construction of its West Louisville campus because of the issues.

Evolent has said that work will continue, and many employees will remain.

While Beshear's review is complete, the sale is still pending until closing.

It's expected to wrap up in November.

