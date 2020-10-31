Gov. Andy Beshear warns of fake email unemployment scam targeting Kentuckians

The governor is asking Kentuckians to stay alert as scammers are using an email address to obtain person information from those filing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is warning Kentuckians of scam targeting those who have filed unemployment.

The governor did not release specifics surrounding the scam but said the scammers are using the email address PUA@unemployment.usdol.gov.

He said to avoid scammers from gaining access to personal information, Kentuckians should only respond to emails with the “ky.gov” domain and clearly marked from an Office of Unemployment Insurance employee.

Officials will never ask you to click on a link in an email from the OUI.

They said unless you initiate contact with the U.S. Department of Labor, you should not receive any emails from them regarding your claim.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.