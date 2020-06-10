In-person unemployment help booked for 2020

Tens of thousands of claims still remain unsolved as of Oct. 5.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Labor Cabinet said more than 1.2 million unemployment claims have been filed, and more than $4.1 billion has been paid out since the pandemic hit Kentucky.

However, about 77,000 claims still remained unresolved at the beginning of the week. That included over 3200 claims from March.

The Labor Cabinet has said that those claims are more complex and federal guidelines are holding up the processing.

Amy Cubbage, general counsel for the Labor Cabinet, provided an update on unemployment Tuesday, discussing eligibility for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) as well as for the more recent $400 coming from FEMA and state CARES ACT money.

She also pointed out what would prevent people from receiving regular unemployment insurance payments.

People who quit their jobs because of COVID-19 fears would be ineligible unless they have a doctor’s note, and those fired for misbehavior would be left out as well.

Spencer Bivins, 29, of Louisville says he and his fiancée were both fired just before the pandemic hit, and he lost his subsequent job because of the pandemic.

He’s appealing, but in the meantime, he said they were approved for PUA and have been waiting since April for thousands of dollars.

“It would be cool if somebody would just take a little bit of stress off of me,” Bivins said. “But nobody will answer, their queue is full.”

He and his fiancée, as well as their three kids, including a baby just 11 days old, face eviction in just two days.

“I don’t want anything extra, I just want to be able to get by and pay my bills,” Bivins said.

A case like his and his fiancee’s are more complex and need individual help.

In-person help, however, has been centered at only one Frankfort office for the entire state, and all appointments are booked through the end of the year.

“That’s ridiculous, this is crazy,” Bivins said.

Regarding adding more appointment availabilities before the year ends, Amy Cubbage said, “We are looking at options to try to expand that.”

In an emailed response to FOCUS, the Labor Cabinet stated that “there is no definitive date for reopening” more in-person UI offices.

