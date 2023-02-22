Police issue Golden Alert for woman last seen near Waterfront Park

Tabitha Flannery, 21, was last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman last seen near Waterfront Park on Monday.

Tabitha Flannery, 21, was last seen that day around 4:30 p.m. according to police.

Police said she has autism and is intellectually disabled.

If you see her, the police ask you to call 911.

