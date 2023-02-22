x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police issue Golden Alert for woman last seen near Waterfront Park

Tabitha Flannery, 21, was last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. according to police.
Credit: Louisville Metro Police
Tabitha Flannery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman last seen near Waterfront Park on Monday.

Tabitha Flannery, 21, was last seen that day around 4:30 p.m. according to police.

Police said she has autism and is intellectually disabled.

If you see her, the police ask you to call 911.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Showers and storms tonight, more record warmth tomorrow!

Before You Leave, Check This Out