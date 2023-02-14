Meade County authorities issue Golden Alert for 54-year-old woman last seen in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Meade County authorities have issued a Golden Alert for a woman they say was last seen in Louisville.
Victoria Williams, 54, has been missing since Feb. 9.
Police said Williams was reportedly seen at the Circle K gas station in the 5400 block of Dixie Highway near Lower Hunters Trace.
They believe she was trying to get to a homeless shelter in Louisville.
Williams is described as a Black female, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, about 240-pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.
She may have been wearing a black zippered sweatshirt, blue jean pants and a blue toboggan.
If you have ay information on Williams’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the Meade County 911 Center at (270) 422-4911 or Chief Danny Knell with the Muldraugh Police Department at (502) 942-2824.
