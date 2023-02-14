Meade County authorities issue Golden Alert for 54-year-old woman last seen in Louisville

Victoria Williams, 54, has been missing since Feb. 9, according to Meade County Emergency Management.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Meade County authorities have issued a Golden Alert for a woman they say was last seen in Louisville.

Victoria Williams, 54, has been missing since Feb. 9.

Police said Williams was reportedly seen at the Circle K gas station in the 5400 block of Dixie Highway near Lower Hunters Trace.

They believe she was trying to get to a homeless shelter in Louisville.

Williams is described as a Black female, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, about 240-pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

She may have been wearing a black zippered sweatshirt, blue jean pants and a blue toboggan.

If you have ay information on Williams’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the Meade County 911 Center at (270) 422-4911 or Chief Danny Knell with the Muldraugh Police Department at (502) 942-2824.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.