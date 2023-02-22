LMPD issues Golden Alert for 73-year-old man

Jasper Booker, 73, suffers from a serious medical condition which requires medication.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued a Golden Alert for a man they say was last seen in Louisville.

Jasper Booker, 73, has been missing since Feb. 12.

Police said Booker was reportedly last seen in the 4400 block of River Park Drive around 3 p.m.

Authorities say Booker's family hasn't heard from him, and they "fear for his safety." He suffers from a serious medical condition which requires medication.

Booker is described as a Black man, 6 foot tall, about 193-pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

If you have ay information on Booker’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.