Louisville development organizations win national award

This is the eighth consecutive year Louisville Forward, the city’s economic and development sector, has received the Mac Conway Award.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Greater Louisville Inc. has received a national award for economic development in the city.

Mayor Greg Fischer raised a bourbon toast on Monday to the teams at Louisville Forward and GLI.

This is the eighth consecutive year Louisville Forward, the city’s economic and development sector, has received the Mac Conway Award. Site selection magazine handles the awards.

They use six criteria, including the total projects and the jobs created within in the projects.

GLI President Sarah Davasher-Wisdom said they have seen so many investments in Jefferson County because of their collaboration with surrounding places.

Louisville Forward said the key to bringing so much investment to Kentucky is making everyone feel welcome.

“We work with our 15 county partners to make sure that if we have an opportunity to get a business to locate in our area or one to expand – we’re making sure that they are in our region. They either stay in our region or they come to our region,” she said.

Wisdom said the Ford SK investment is a perfect example of counties working together to bring more businesses to the Commonwealth.

