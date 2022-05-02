Planet Fitness offering free workouts for teens this summer

The High School Summer Pass program runs from May 16 through Aug. 31. High schoolers ages 14-19 can exercise for free at any location.

INDIANAPOLIS — Planet Fitness is helping teenagers stay physically and mentally fit this summer, providing a way to exercise for free while school is out.

The High School Summer Pass allows high schoolers age 14-19 to work out at any Planet Fitness location at no cost from May 16 though Aug. 31.

The program, which used to be called the Teen Summer Challenge, first launched in 2019, when more than 900,000 teens signed up. Teens can pre-register for the program this summer now at planetfitness.com/summerpass. There are more than 2,200 Planet Fitness locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic," said Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau.

A Planet Fitness national study found 78% of teens said having access to a place to work out and being able to exercise with friends would benefit their health and fitness journeys. The same study found 92% of teens agreed they feel much better mentally when they are regularly physically active.