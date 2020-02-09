Kroger to craft iconic garlands of roses, lilies at Churchill Downs

This year, Kroger said they will be creating the garlands of roses and lilies at Churchill Downs rather than at their store as in years past.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual tradition of creating the iconic garlands for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby will continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Kroger said they will be creating the garlands of roses and lilies at Churchill Downs rather than at their store as in years past.

There will be virtual viewings available online at ChurchillDowns.com or at Kroger’s Middletown location beginning with the Lilies for the Fillies on Thursday beginning at 3 p.m. The Garland or Roses crafting will take place on Friday at 2 p.m.

Fun facts

Both garlands are completely hand-crafted

The first Lilies for Fillies Garland features more than 140 Stargazer Lillies and weighs 20-pounds. The first one went to winner Late Light during the 117th Kentucky Oaks in 1991.

The Garland of Roses more than 100 hours to prepare and is made up of an estimated 450 Freedom Roses, weighing 40-pounds. Kroger said each rose stem is inserted into its own water vial and carefully sewn into place. They have been making the garland since 1987.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.