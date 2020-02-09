Beshear says he won't attend this year's Kentucky Derby

The governor said if he's asking Kentuckians to watch it at home, he will too.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There will not be any fans in the stands at Saturday’s Kentucky Derby and that includes Governor Andy Beshear.

“I think it's important in every instance that I can to make sure I don't put myself as governor ahead of the people of Kentucky. If we're asking the people of Kentucky to watch it from home, I'm going to watch it at home too,” he said.

Governor Beshear says there will be a video presentation of the Derby trophy to the winner.



Derby week racing began at Churchill Downs Tuesday, but those races are also closed to spectators.

