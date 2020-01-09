Churchill Downs' neighbors feeling impact of fan-less Derby week

For decades, neighbors have spent their Derby week outside, selling food or parking spots. Now, only essential personnel will be heading to the track.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first day of races this Kentucky Derby week kicked off in front of empty stands Tuesday as fans are still barred from Churchill Downs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The absence of fans is a big blow to the racetrack, which sees hundreds of thousands of fans each year during Derby week, and that impact is also being felt in the surrounding neighborhoods, which have traditionally relied on the Derby festivities to make some extra money.

For decades, Melvin Reed and his friends at VFW Post 6182, located across the street from the racetrack, have set up a grill and fed fans walking to and from the track.

"This year, I don't know what's going on or what's going to happen," Reed said. "I mean usually it's such a great week. The whole week is great."

This year, Reed, the post's quartermaster, decided to continue the tradition even after getting the news that no fans would be allowed at the races.

"This year, with the coronavirus and no fans, it's going to be rough, but I still think a few people will come by " Reed said. "We make a little bit of money around here and it pays our utilities, so we're going to miss it a lot."

Reed said he does expect to see some familiar faces at the post, with neighbors and people working at the track traditionally also stopping by for a bite and some fellowship.

"If we're cooking out, they'll walk up and eat," he said. "People riding down the street, at least some of them will stop and buy something, help us out a little bit."

