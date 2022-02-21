Frazier Museum celebrates President's Day

Displays about two American presidents, George Washington and Theodore Roosevelt, are available to view at the Frazier History Museum.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Frazier History Museum is celebrating Presidents Day with displays showcasing past founding political leaders.

Currently on display in the Founder's Gallery are two exhibits featuring American presidents George Washington and Theodore Roosevelt.

For Theodore Roosevelt, the Frazier has his rifle known as "The Big Stick" on display. They also have a Teddy Bear from 1906, which they say was made around the time when the classic stuffed animals became known as "Teddy" bears, in honor of President Roosevelt.

For George Washington, the museum features a rifle that was presented to him in 1791 along with a Liverpool pitcher featuring an image on one side that depicts Washington with Lady Liberty and Justice, surrounded by the names of the first fifteen states.

A total of nine presidents are represented in the Founders Gallery including Thomas Jefferson, John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William Henry Harrison, Zachary Taylor, and Abraham Lincoln.

However, many items in the collection are currently in storage in the museum basement and not on display.

"Most museums, fun fact, only have 5 to 10 percent of their collection on display at any given time. This is because preservation concerns means that things need to take time to rest and take time to get resting period from light and humidity changes," said Tish Boyer, Collections Manager at the Frazier Museum.

The Frazier History Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Click here for ticket information.

