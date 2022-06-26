Protesters gather at State Capitol as many still processing SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

Organizers of the rally said it was disheartening after finding out about Friday’s ruling and are still having trouble processing it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days after the Supreme Court’s decision to end Roe vs. Wade, protests are continuing across the nation and here in Kentucky.

Dozens of protesters attended a rally at the steps of the State Capitol on Sunday. Organizers of the rally said it was disheartening after finding out about Friday’s ruling and are still having trouble processing it.

Many said it feels less like real life and more like an alternative reality.

"It literally took us back in time. It was almost like a portal. Like we're not living in the times we're supposed to be living in. It really was disheartening to see how they could turn the dial back fifty years. And if they could do that for that, they could do it for anything. So, I really felt like I should step up once again and organize something to have people's voices be heard," Katima Smith-Willis said.

Smith-Willis said she wanted to put on the rally so that others who have not had a chance to protest had the opportunity to attend a rally.

Kentucky's trigger law, passed in 2019, went into effect the day SCOTUS made their decision to overturn the law.

