Abortion 'over' in Kentucky following overturning of Roe v. Wade

This 'trigger' law, while passed in 2019, didn't go into effect until the Supreme Court made its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said abortions in Kentucky are now outlawed in all cases except if the mother's life is at risk.

In a press release on Friday, Cameron said under Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act, abortions are prohibited in most circumstances, and no person may knowingly cause or aid people in "the termination of the life on an unborn human being."

"Abortion is, for all intents and purposes over here in the Commonwealth with the exception of life, there is no rape or incest exception," Cameron said.

Performing abortions is a Class D felony, but mothers are not subject to any criminal liability according to the advisory.

If a licensed physician determines with "reasonable medical judgment" that abortion is necessary to protect the mother's life, they can still perform the abortion without facing consequences according to the advisory.

Under this new law, contraception and emergency contraception like Plan-B is still available.

"Let us also, this is important, open our hearts and extend our arms toward those who feel forgotten," Cameron said. "Those who think that they have no options and no support. Let's give them real life-affirming options and caring support. Staff up our adoption agencies connect those who seek a family with the children who need one and serve all these individuals with grace and compassion."

This 'trigger' law, while passed in 2019, didn't go into effect until the Supreme Court made its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.

Gov. Andy Beshear said his hands are tied.

"This now goes to state legislatures for them to ultimately make decisions that previously the Supreme Court said were enshrined in the US Constitution, so now that trigger law that was passed, which is one of the most extreme in the entire country, is going to eliminate every single option even for that 13 or 14 year old that is assaulted. It's wrong," said Beshear.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.