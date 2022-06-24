ACLU of Kentucky plans to fight for women’s right in state court

Kentucky is one of several states with a 'trigger' law that has been enacted following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

KENTUCKY, USA — In a landmark decision, the United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade which allows states to ban abortion altogether.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky said the organization is prepared to file a case in state court arguing the Kentucky Constitution allows for the legal right to access abortion.

Amber Duke, ACLU of Kentucky interim executive director, said the ACLU plans to “bring everything it has to the fight for abortion access.”

“We are mobilizing our members, supporters, and volunteers to show up at statehouse and the ballot box to demand our rights to bodily autonomy,” Duke said. “As we navigate a future in which the government can force Kentuckians to remain pregnant against their will, we'll be doubling down on our work to end maternal mortality, secure paid leave, and expand access to childcare."

Kentucky is one of several states that have a 'trigger' law that has been enacted following the court’s decision.

The law effectively bans abortions across the state. The only exceptions coming if a pregnant mother faces a substantial risk of death or serious life-threatening injuries if the procedure isn't performed.

'Trigger' laws go into effect the moment a constitutional right is taken away on a federal level.

The ACLU of Kentucky said its client, EMW Women’s Surgical Center, has stopped providing abortion care while its legal team analyzes the Supreme Court’s opinion and how it relates to Kentucky law.

“Whatever shifting barriers anti-abortion judges and politicians put before us, we will never stop fighting for people’s ability to make their own reproduction health care decisions, including whether and when to become parents,” said Heather Gatnarek, ACLU of Kentucky staff attorney. “No one should have the decision to remain pregnant forced upon them, which is what anti-abortion politicians seek to do.”

