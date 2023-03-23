Councilmember hosts public forum to discuss Frankfort Avenue's future

The latest version could possibly turn the four-lane road into a two-lane road along with bike lanes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday evening, residents were given an opportunity to weigh in on the plans the Kentucky Transportation Department has for rightsizing Frankfort Avenue.

Councilmember Andrew Owens hosted the third public forum that allowed the attendees to review and comment on the two plans thus far.

The stretch of Frankfort Avenue between Stilz Avenue to Lexington Road would be rightsized.

There are currently four lanes that will be converted into two traveling lanes with a center-turning lane.

According to Federal Highway Administration, rightsizing could make the street safer by reducing speeds and weaving between lanes.

The latest proposal could possibly turn the four-lane road into a two-lane road along with bike lanes.

However, Owen said he's heard concerns from the cycling community, saying they want a dedicated bike lane.

"KYTC had bike lanes on each side of the street, but they were unprotected unbuffered, bike lanes, non-dedicated bike and bike lanes, and most of the cycling community, which reached out to me directly has said if that's the best we can move with a bike lane, don't bother," he said.

The final state proposal for the rightsizing is due April 1.

The first proposal can be found here and If you were unable to attend the meeting, click here for the comment form.

