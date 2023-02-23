Business owners concerned state plans to change Frankfort Avenue would deter customers

State officials plan to "rightsize" the road to bring it down from four lanes to three and add a center turn lane. It would also add bike lanes on each side.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Improvements in the name of pedestrian safety or changes deterring activity for small business?

Those were the contentious talking points at the center of a community meeting inside Hillcrest Tavern late Thursday evening.

The debate is regarding plans drawn up by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), that would impact a mile and a half stretch of Frankfort Avenue — from Stilz Avenue to Lexington Road.

The "Frankfort Avenue Rightsizing" project pertains to restriping the street from its current four lanes, to three lanes whilst adding a center turn lane and bike lanes on each side.

"People really are affected by travel lanes and access," Dan Borsch said. "That's why it's so important to us."

Borsch owns two businesses off Frankfort Avenue — the Hillcrest Tavern and Burger Girl Diner — which is why he strongly opposes KYTC's plans.

He held a community meeting inside his tavern which drew in dozens of residents, mostly in opposition to KYTC's changes.

The proposed "road diet" would narrow the two-lane road for a mile-and-a-half in the name of safety, but Borsch favors a commercial corridor.

"Let's have parking on both sides of the street and one lane of travel in both directions," he said. "Unfortunately, what they've proposed is mediocre at everything."

According to the KYTC proposal, the state-owned and maintained Frankfort Avenue is set to be milled, paved and striped in 2023, so it presents "an opportunity for a new configuration that is known to improve traffic safety."

Borsch says his businesses and others are still recovering from a Louisville Water Company pipe line project, which lasted a year and ripped up the street.

"Once the water company project was done, we've seen an over 50% increase in business," Borsch said.

Those backing the state's plan say they understand business owners concerns but point to the overall goal.

"It slows cars down ultimately," Michael King said. King is collaborating with KYTC on these plans, as director of Louisville's Office of Advanced Planning.

He said, when it comes down to it, the changes decrease both the number and severity of crashes, on a dangerous stretch of road.

"That's a very dangerous design," he said. "When we can narrow the traffic lanes, calm the traffic, provide fewer opportunities for decision points for folks—it greatly improves safety."

The proposal justifies its measures with a page titled "rightsizing success."

According to KYTC, after rightsizing, the following Louisville streets saw improved safety metrics:

Grinstead Drive 67% decrease in crashes 78% decrease in injuries

Brownsboro Road 17% decrease in crashes 27% decrease in injuries

3rd Street 16% decrease in crashes 24% decrease in injuries



Paving is scheduled for 2023, but exact dates will be specified in the coming months. Plans for the proposed project are due April 1.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.