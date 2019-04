LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the city of Louisville faces major budget cuts, four local fire departments have voted to become one.

Anchorage-Middletown, Eastwood, Harrods Creek, and Worthington fire departments voted to operate under one administration. The departments hope to be merged by July 1.

Anchorage-Middletown chief Andy Longstreet will remain chief while the other chiefs will take on other management roles.

