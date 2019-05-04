LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that four public swimming pools will not open this summer to cover the 65 million dollar budget shortfall.

At a news conference Friday morning Fischer said pools at Algonquin Park, Nelson Hornbeck Park, Camp Taylor Memorial Park and Sun Valley Park will not open, while the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center will raise admission costs.

“I hate to close pools and eliminate jobs for young people, but unfortunately this is our new reality as directed by the majority of the council with their vote,” Fischer said.

Fischer said the decision to close pools was made at this time because the city did not want to begin the process of hiring lifeguards if they had no money to pay them.

Louisville Metro Police recruiting classes in June have been canceled and the city’s contract with ShotSpotter, the gunfire locating system, is being considered for cuts.

Fischer did say Louisville's tourism board stepped up to cover the cost of the Belle of Louisville, an attraction he previously said would have to be docked.

The final budget proposal will be presented on April 25.