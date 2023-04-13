Former Metro Corrections officer accused of allegedly conspiring to bring drugs into jail

Cynthia Kosman was charged with official misconduct, promoting contraband, and conspiracy to promote contraband.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Metro Corrections officer is accused of allegedly conspiring with inmates to bring drugs into the jail.

According to a news release, Metro Corrections became aware that 29-year-old Cynthia Kosman - who was an officer at LMDC - was potentially working with LMDC inmates and in the public to bring drugs into the jail.

Officials said this information was shared with LMPD's Public Integrity Unit, and the department started a criminal investigation and Metro Corrections began a internal investigation.

Once detectives confirmed that Kosman was involved in a conspiracy to promote contraband she was suspended from work "pending the outcome of the investigation," the release said.

Authorities said Kosman resigned from Metro Corrections in February 2023 and, based on the investigation, a warrant was issued for her arrest on April 11.

Kosman turned herself in the next day and was charged with official misconduct, promoting contraband, and conspiracy to promote contraband, the release said.

She is currently booked at Metro Corrections and being held on a $5,000 bond.

Officials said arrest warrants were issued for the three other people in relation to the conspiracy: Gary Burns, an inmate at LMDC; Trinity Barnett, an inmate at LMDC; and Marjon Watson, who allegedly worked with the three.

