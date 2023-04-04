Texas man arrested in Louisville after police find more than $300K worth of black tar heroin

Ernesto Marines, 42, of Eagle Pass, Texas is facing aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance and importing heroin charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police have taken a man into custody they say he was caught trying smuggle drugs into the community.

Ernesto Marines, 42, of Eagle Pass, Texas is facing aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance and importing heroin charges.

Kentucky State Police said they stopped Marines’ SUV on Preston Highway at Gilmore Lane on Sunday around 3:45 p.m. for a decal on the back glass, failing to signal while leaving a parking lot and didn’t turn into the lane closest to him while leaving a parking lot.

Troopers said Marines did not have an operator’s license number and told them he had been in town a few days visiting family.

According to arrest records, Marines allowed troopers to search his vehicle and a K-9 was used where they say a “positive indication” was observed.

Police spotted a battery in the cargo area of the SUV and noticed the top of it “was glued on.” After it was removed, the troopers saw large bundles of suspected drugs inside and a small batter that appeared to be a motorcycle battery.

Troopers recovered 8 bundles of what appeared to be heroin and said the weight was more than 10-pounds.

Marines told police he had picked up the battery in Eagle Pass and “suspected it to contain drugs” but wasn’t sure.